Agartalalokmanya Tilak Train Coaches Derailed In Assam's Dibalong Station, No Casualty Reported Helpline No Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Eight coaches of Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus derailed at Dibalong station in Assam on Thursday afternoon. No injuries or casualty occurred in the incident.



Speaking about the incident, Assam chief Himanta Biswas said, 8 coaches of Train 12520 Agartala –LTT Express derailed at Dibalong station near Lumding at 15:55 Hrs today. There has been no major casualty or injury and all are safe.

We are coordinating railway authorities and relief train will shortly reach the site .



The helpline numbers at Lumding are 03674 263120, 03674 263126.

(Story to be updated)