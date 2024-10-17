Agartalalokmanya Tilak Train Coaches Derailed In Assam's Dibalong Station, No Casualty Reported Helpline No Here
Date
10/17/2024 6:15:47 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Eight coaches of Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus derailed at Dibalong station in Assam on Thursday afternoon. No injuries or casualty occurred in the incident.
Speaking about the incident, Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswas said, 8 coaches of Train 12520 Agartala –LTT Express derailed at Dibalong station near Lumding at 15:55 Hrs today. There has been no major casualty or injury and all passengers are safe.
We are coordinating railway authorities and relief train will shortly reach the site .
The helpline numbers at Lumding are 03674 263120, 03674 263126.
(Story to be updated)
