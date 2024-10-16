Gadkari Urges Automobile Industry To Promote Ethanol And Flex Fuels Adoption

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 16

Transport Nitin Gadkari, in a crucial meeting with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on October 15, called for proactive measures to promote the public acceptance of ethanol and flex-fuel vehicles.

The meeting, held at Bhawan, focused on evaluating the automobile industry's preparedness to introduce ethanol-powered and expand flex-fuel use in India.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) shared the outcomes of the meeting in a post on X (formerly Twitter).



According to the post, Gadkari emphasised the importance of adopting sustainable energy solutions and highlighted Brazil's success in integrating biofuels and flex-fuel technology within its transportation sector as a model for India to follow.

During the discussions, SIAM representatives outlined their readiness to launch ethanol-compatible vehicles in the coming months. Gadkari urged the industry to accelerate efforts toward ensuring these vehicles are widely accepted by the public, stressing the importance of awareness campaigns to highlight the benefits of switching to biofuels.

The shift towards ethanol and flex-fuels, Gadkari noted, has the potential to significantly cut fossil fuel imports, which drain India's foreign reserves annually. Transitioning to biofuels will also reduce pollution levels, drive energy self-sufficiency, and bring down fuel prices for consumers.

Gadkari further pointed out that promoting ethanol-based fuels would generate economic opportunities for India's agricultural sector. With sugarcane and other crops being key sources for ethanol production, the initiative could offer farmers better income prospects.

"The adoption of flex-fuel and ethanol vehicles will not only contribute to reducing environmental damage but also empower the nation by supporting our farmers and curbing our dependency on imported fossil fuels," Gadkari said.

The meeting concluded with both MoRTH and SIAM reaffirming their commitment to work together in making biofuel-powered vehicles a viable and attractive option for Indian consumers.

This push aligns with the government's broader strategy to reduce the carbon footprint of the transport sector while fostering an indigenous, sustainable energy ecosystem.

