Zelensky: US, Germany, France And Italy Want Unity On Long-Range Weapons For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that the United States, Germany, France, and Italy are seeking to achieve unity on the issue of allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons to strike targets in the territory of the Russian Federation.

The head of state said this at a press following his participation in a meeting of the European Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There were very positive signals among the leaders of the countries with whom I spoke about long-range weapons (the United States, Germany, France, and Italy), but we must understand that these countries want to have unity between them internally on the issue of allowing Ukraine to use these weapons,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that he would like the United States, as the main donor of Ukraine's defense, to be positive and more decisive regarding this issue.

presents Victory Plan to European Unio

“This is important for us,” the President emphasized.

As reported, on October 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Victory Plan to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, as well as to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome.

Earlier, he presented the Victory Plan to U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and presidential candidate Donald Trump.