LG Meets Winner & Runner-Up Teams Of Legends League Cricket At Raj Bhawan

The teams were comprised of former International Cricketers including Yusuf Pathan, Shahbaz Nadeem,⁠ ⁠Elton Chigumbura, ⁠Hamilton Masakadza, Nikhil Chopra and other team members, team owners and officials.

The Lt Governor congratulated and extended his felicitations to the legendary Cricketers for their remarkable performances, dedication, and spirit during the historic international tournament.

The final match of Legends League Cricket which was played between the teams of Southern Super Stars and Konark Suryas Odisha, was won by Southern Super Stars in the Super over.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now