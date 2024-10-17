Telehealth Kiosk Market To Hit USD 768.8 Million By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Telehealth kiosk is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Telehealth Kiosk size was valued at USD 290.9 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024-2032. Advancements in healthcare technology, rising demand for accessible medical services, and a shift towards digital solutions drive the industry.

Increasing adoption in retail pharmacies, corporate offices, schools, and community centers enhances healthcare convenience, especially in rural and underserved regions. Technological innovations boost telehealth kiosks' capabilities. AI and machine learning improve diagnostic accuracy and personalize patient care. These kiosks now feature advanced medical devices like digital stethoscopes, otoscopes, and high-resolution cameras for thorough health assessments. EHR system integration ensures smooth data sharing between patients and healthcare providers, promoting continuity of care.

The overall telehealth kiosk market is classified based on application, end-use, and region.

The market is segmented by application into teleconsultation, vital signs monitoring, and digital pharmacy, with teleconsultation leading, generating approximately USD 169.7 million in 2023. Key drivers include the growing demand for accessible healthcare services. Teleconsultation allows remote patient-provider connections, minimizing in-person visits, which is especially beneficial in rural areas. Technological advancements propel the teleconsultation segment. High-resolution cameras, secure video conferencing, and intuitive interfaces enhance teleconsultation quality. EHR system integration ensures smooth data transfer, improving care continuity and outcomes.

The telehealth kiosk market is categorized by end-use into hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and others. In 2023, hospitals led the market and are expected to grow rapidly. Hospitals adopt innovative solutions to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and cut costs. Telehealth kiosks offer tools for remote consultations, vital sign monitoring, and efficient digital prescription management, enabling hospitals to provide specialized care to distant patients. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging demographic drive demand for telehealth kiosks in hospitals. These kiosks support ongoing monitoring of conditions like diabetes and hypertension, allowing timely interventions and reducing frequent hospital visits.

In 2023, North America's telehealth kiosk market generated USD 112.4 million and is set for significant development. Telehealth kiosks are increasingly adopted in retail pharmacies, hospitals, workplaces, and community centers, especially in rural areas with limited healthcare access. Technological advancements like high-resolution cameras and secure video conferencing bolster North America's telehealth kiosks. EHR system integration enhances patient-provider data sharing. Rising digital literacy and smartphone usage drive greater acceptance of telehealth services in North America. Patients value telehealth kiosks for managing chronic conditions, routine check-ups, and follow-up consultations without in-person visits.

Major players in telehealth kiosk market include Advanced Kiosks, Clinics on Cloud, CSI Health, Elo Touch, KIOSK Information Systems, Olea Kiosks Inc., REDYREF, SONKA, and VERSICLES TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD among others.

