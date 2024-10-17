Now's Not The Time To Short The Yuan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As the“Trump trade” returns to make fear of geopolitical upheaval great again, global hedge funds are racing to short China's yuan currency.

They are betting that Trump's planned mix of tax and trade policies will send the dollar higher if he's elected and that China might seek a more competitive as domestic growth slows.

Yet, if the last few years of the Xi Jinping era are any guide, betting on a weaker yuan could be quite the blunder,

Let's start with the calculation. Clearly, the November 5 US election is a genuine toss-up. One day, suggest Kamala Harris' Democrats will prevail. The next, intel emerges to telegraph a Trump 2.0 White House is coming.

This week, the momentum seems to be on Trump's side. It's prompting hedge funds to up bets on a weaker yuan in the US$300 billion currency options market. Yuan volatility is now at its highest since late 2022.

Yet expectations that Trump might favor a stronger dollar seem to forget his 2017-2021 term. Trump was adamantly in favor of a weaker US exchange rate to advantage American manufacturers and punish China.

It's also worth remembering Trump's assault on the US Federal Reserve. Trump was apoplectic that his chosen Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, continued predecessor Janet Yellen's rate hikes. He then browbeat Powell into cutting rates, adding stimulus in 2019 that the economy didn't need.

On top of the Fed's dented credibility, the US national debt soared under Trump and current President Joe Biden, now topping $35 trillion.

Add in the risk of political polarization between now and January 20, 2025, when the next administration formally takes office. Even if Trump loses, no serious pundit thinks he will go away quietly.

The fallout from the January 6, 2021 insurrection that Trump fomented was among the reasons Fitch Ratings revoked its AAA rating on US debt, joining Standard & Poor's. The question now is Moody's Investors Service, which is the last rating company to grade America AAA.

Yet the Beijing part of this puzzle is more important. There are at least four reasons why Beijing would be unlikely to allow the yuan to sink too much.

One, a falling yuan might make it harder for highly indebted companies like property developers to make payments on offshore debt. That would increase default risks in Asia's biggest economy . Seeing #ChinaEvergrande trending again in cyberspace is the last thing Xi wants.

Two, the monetary easing needed to sustain the yuan's declines - particularly with the Fed cutting rates, too - could damage Xi's deleveraging efforts. Over the last few years, Xi's inner circle has made big strides in weeding out financial excesses.

This explains why Xi and Premier Li Qiang have been reluctant to allow the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to slash rates more assertively, even as deflationary pressures stalk China Inc.