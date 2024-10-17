Palestinians prepare to hold significant demonstrations across West Bank under banner "Save the North"

(MENAFN) Under the banner "Save the North," Palestinians are preparing to hold significant demonstrations across the West Bank this Friday. These protests are intended to denounce the ongoing violence perpetrated by Israeli forces, particularly against civilians in the northern Gaza Strip. Activists are urgently calling for international action to intervene and put an end to these atrocities, particularly in light of recent statements from German officials that appear to condone the occupation's lethal tactics against non-combatants, thereby complicity sustaining a campaign of genocide.



The "Save the North" initiative is expected to draw a large turnout, as participants express solidarity with residents of northern Gaza, who are suffering from intense violence and a harsh blockade enforced by Israeli forces. Youth groups and community organizations are stressing the importance of widespread participation in these demonstrations, which will start from various public squares, mosques, and other locations throughout the West Bank.



The situation in the northern Gaza Strip is increasingly critical, with occupation forces maintaining their blockade and hindering the delivery of vital humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies. This tactic seems aimed at forcibly displacing the local Palestinian population; however, many residents are demonstrating remarkable resilience and steadfastness against these pressures.



While the international community remains largely inactive, the Israeli military continues its unrelenting air and ground assaults on the region. They are systematically obstructing vital supplies of food, water, medicine, and fuel from reaching those in need and are also engaged in the destruction of homes and entire neighborhoods in a bid to force people to migrate south.



The humanitarian crisis has intensified due to a lack of medical supplies and the targeting of healthcare facilities by the occupation forces. Hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of injured individuals and face significant challenges due to restrictions on fuel and medical resources.



Currently, more than 400,000 Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip—including regions such as Jabalia and its refugee camp, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun—are under siege. They are effectively isolated from the rest of Gaza, surrounded by earth mounds and constantly threatened by military drones and artillery fire directed at their homes.



The occupation has engaged in deliberate acts of destruction, demolishing entire residential blocks, burning numerous homes, and damaging critical infrastructure and public facilities through the use of explosive devices and barrel bombs. The upcoming protests aim to highlight these pressing issues and call for an end to the violence, stressing the need for international accountability and support for the Palestinian people.

