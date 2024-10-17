Avalanche in Kyrgyzstan leaves 6 missing

(MENAFN) A search operation is currently underway in southern Kyrgyzstan for six individuals who went missing following an avalanche, according to a report from the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations released on Thursday. The incident occurred in the Chatkal district of the Jalal-Abad region, where a group of 14 people had ventured into the mountains on October 9 to gather medicinal plants. Tragically, the group was caught in an avalanche on Sunday, leading to a desperate search for the missing members.



As of Wednesday, rescuers successfully located eight individuals from the group who were previously reported missing. These survivors were found alive, but the search continues for the remaining six people. The Ministry of Emergency Situations has mobilized resources and personnel to assist in the ongoing rescue efforts, highlighting the urgency and seriousness of the situation. The local community is also actively participating in the search, demonstrating solidarity and support for those affected by this unfortunate event.



The harsh conditions in mountainous areas pose significant challenges for rescuers as they work to locate the missing individuals. The terrain can be treacherous, and the risks associated with avalanches necessitate careful planning and execution of rescue operations. In addition to the six missing people, there are also 17 horses that were part of the group, adding another layer of complexity to the search and rescue mission. Authorities are making every effort to ensure that all possible resources are utilized to find those still unaccounted for.

MENAFN17102024000045015839ID1108789548