Leaders from EU, Gulf nations urge for instant Middle East ceasefire

(MENAFN) Leaders from the European Union (EU) and Gulf countries have expressed significant concern regarding the rising tensions in the Middle East, advocating for an immediate ceasefire, as stated in a joint announcement made on Tuesday.



Following the inaugural summit between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)—which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates—the leaders called for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, and unrestricted humanitarian access for civilians.



The statement emphasized their "unwavering commitment" to the Palestinian people's right to self-determination through a two-state solution, envisioning a peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine within secure and recognized borders based on the 1967 lines. Additionally, they expressed "extreme concern" over the escalating situation in Lebanon and reiterated the need for a ceasefire there.



The leaders pledged to collaborate in promoting global and regional security and prosperity by preventing conflict escalation and resolving crises through enhanced dialogue and coordination. They also agreed to boost trade, investment, and economic cooperation, improve energy collaboration, address climate change, and strengthen connectivity between their regions, with plans to increase development and humanitarian aid efforts.



Furthermore, they highlighted the urgency of achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter. The summit concluded with an agreement to hold future meetings every two years, with the next one set to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2026.

