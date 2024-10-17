Iga Swiatek Hires Wim Fissette As Her New Coach

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) World No.1 Iga Swiatek announced the appointment of Wim Fissette as her new coach ahead of next month's WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Fissette became Swiatek's first non-Polish coach as well as third coach at the top level of her career.

"I'm excited and motivated to start a new chapter. I'm happy to announce that Wim Fissette is joining our team. As you know, I'm preparing for the WTA Finals but my perspective is, as always, long-term, not short-term. I said many times that my career is a marathon for me, not a sprint and I'm working, operating, and making decisions with this approach," Swiatek posted on Instagram.

"I want to say that I'm very excited and looking forward to working with Wim. He seems to have a great attitude, vision and huge experience at a very top level of tennis. It's always crucial to try and get to know each other better but we're off to a good start and I can't wait to compete soon," the post read.

The decision comes two weeks after Swiatek's split from longtime coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, ending a successful three-year partnership. Under Wiktorowski's guidance, Swiatek won four of her five Grand Slam titles and ascended to World No.1 for the first time.

Prior to Wiktorowski, Swiatek had been coached by Piotr Sierzputowski since 2016.

The 44-year-old Belgian has previously had stints with Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka.

The Pole has not played since her quarterfinal exit at the hands of Jessica Pegula at the US Open and her World No.1 ranking will be under threat from Aryna Sabalenka in the coming weeks.