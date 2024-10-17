U.S. Corrugated Box Market Report 2024: Industry Analysis, Trends And Forecast To 2028 By End-User And Material
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Corrugated Box market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. corrugated box market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.20 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.21% during the forecast period.
The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by increased market consolidation, growing demand for e-commerce, and growth of retail-ready packaging.
The study identifies the rapid advances in printing as one of the prime reasons driving the U.S. corrugated box market growth during the next few years. Also, corrugated boxes aid environment sustainability and demand for lightweight packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The corrugated box market in US is segmented as below:
By End-user
Food and beverage products Non-durable products Durables and others
By Material
Virgin corrugates Recycled corrugates
The robust vendor analysis in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors.
Also, the analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
A selection of companies mentioned in this U.S. Corrugated Box Market report includes, but is not limited to:
Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc. Amcor PLC Associated Bag Buckeye Corrugated Inc. Cascades Inc. DS Smith PLC Georgia Pacific Great Little Box Co. Ltd. Hood Container Corp. International Paper Co. Kruger Inc. Mondi PLC Neway Packaging Corp. Packaging Bee Packaging Corp. of America Shillington Box Co LLC Stora Enso Oyj VPK Group Wertheimer Box Corp. WestRock Co.
