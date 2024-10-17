Blokees Launches Multiple New Products At China Toy Expo, Driving Global Expansion With Innovative Power

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blokees presented its latest product innovations at the 2024 China Toy Expo, held at the Shanghai New International Center from October 16th to 18th. The expo, one of Asia's largest and most influential events for the toy industry, attracted a global audience of both domestic and international buyers, offering an extensive array of product choices.

As part of its exhibition, Blokees introduced a diverse range of products, including its self-developed IPs and renowned licensed IPs. Some of the company's most expected products were showcased for the first time. The portfolio featured new items from Marvel's Infinity Saga, Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and the Kamen Rider series. Additionally, classic and best-selling products from franchises like Ultraman, TRANSFORMERS, and Naruto were also displayed.

Blokees' booth drew a lot of

attention, with several new offerings sparking interest among domestic and international buyers.

This year, Blokees announced its new globalization strategy, indicating that it will continue to innovate in categories and is committed to creating globally leading entertaining products.

By May 10th of this year, Blokees had obtained licenses for more than 30 renowned IPs, including Ultraman, TRANSFORMERS, Naruto, and Minions. These licenses cover a broad international market.

The company's self-developed

IP products have rapidly gained popularity since their launch, highlighting the strong potential for Chinese culture and self-developed IPs in the global market.

Blokees' innovative product structure and rich IP portfolio provide users with creative space. The Blokees Figures Creator community is a unique circle formed spontaneously by players of Blokees. It encourages secondary creation, sharing, and self-expression, allowing users to bring their imagination and creativity to life by modifying, painting, creatively customizing, recreating film and television characters, and producing videos that merge with classic IP characters. This sense of participation and creative freedom greatly enhances the user experience while adding personality and social attributes to the products.

This unique attribute has also helped Blokees to attract many fans around the world. Blokees' overseas social media presence now spans 114 countries.

Furthermore, the company has collaborated with influencers across 15 countries, garnering over 100 million views through cooperative content, effectively engaging global users and demonstrating its product capabilities.

Looking ahead, Blokees remains focused on its mission to "Deliver the Joy of Assembling." The company will continue its efforts to explore international markets, expand IP collaborations, and strive to creat globally leading entertaining products for consumers worldwide.

