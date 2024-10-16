Dental Biomaterials Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental Biomaterials Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Dental Biomaterials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The dental biomaterials market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.06 billion in 2023 to $8.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emergence of cad/cam, advances in periodontal therapies, growth in endodontic treatments, evolution of dental adhesive, introduction of dental implants.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Dental Biomaterials Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dental biomaterials global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of digital dentistry, growing demand for aesthetic dentistry, rise in aging population and dental implant procedure, focus on minimally invasive procedure, demand for eco-friendly and biocompatible materials. Major trends in the forecast period include personalized dentistry and patient-specific solutions, sustainability and biocompatibility, demand for aesthetic and functional restorations, focus on regenerative dentistry.

Growth Driver Of The Dental Biomaterials Market

The rising prevalence of dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Dental disorders are conditions that harm the oral cavity. Dental biomaterials are helpful in providing effective solutions for dental disorders by providing added protection, remineralization, and bioactive prevention of dental issues, as a result, the rising prevalence of dental disorders increases the demand for the market.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Dental Biomaterials Market Growth?

Key players in the dental biomaterials market include Straumann Group, Geistlich Biomaterials, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Kuraray Co Ltd., Medtronic plc, Henry Schein Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Victrex plc, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Green Cross Holdings, Bego Medical GmbH, Institut Straumann AG, BioHorizons IPH Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG, ACE Surgical Supply Company Inc., Biomatlante, Align Technology Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Datum Dental Ltd., VITA Zahnfabrik H Rauter Gr KG, Coltene Whaledent AG, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, Heraeus Kulzer GmbH, Kavo Dental GmbH, Septodont Holding, Ultradent Products Inc., VOCO GmbH, Technik GmbH & Co. KG.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Dental Biomaterials Market Share Analysis ?

Technological advancements are a key trend that is gaining popularity in the dental biomaterials market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on research and development for product innovations to offer additional benefits and assist in better yield. Such product innovations enable companies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

How Is The Global Dental Biomaterials Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymeric Biomaterials, Metal-Ceramic Biomaterials, Natural Biomaterials, Composites Biomaterials

2) By Bone Graft Material Type: Allograft, Xenograft, Synthetic

3) By Application: Orthodontics, Implantology, Prosthodontics, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Academies and Research Institutes, Dental Product Manufacturers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Dental Biomaterials Market

North America was the largest region in the dental biomaterials market share in 2023. The regions covered in the dental biomaterials global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dental Biomaterials Market Definition

Dental biomaterials refer to the biological and biosynthetic products used to treat tooth decay, damage, and fractures, as well as for the restoration of bones, soft tissues, and periodontal structures in dentistry.

