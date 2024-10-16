عربي


Southern Defense Forces Hit Russian Training Ground

10/16/2024 6:04:51 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In southern Ukraine, the defense forces have discovered and destroyed a site where Russian troops were training.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram and posted a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

“At the time of the attack, there were about two dozen occupiers in the area,” the Defense Forces said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army lost another 1,450 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day.

Video: Southern Defense Forces

Photo is illustrative

UkrinForm

