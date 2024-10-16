U.S., Denmark's Defense Chiefs Talk Joint Efforts To Support Ukraine - Pentagon
10/16/2024 12:03:30 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The heads of the defense departments from the USA and Denmark, Lloyd Austin and Troels Lund Poulsen, discussed at the Pentagon joint bilateral efforts, as well as interaction within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, regarding further support to Ukraine.
That's according DoD spokesman Patt Ryder , Ukrinform reports, referring to the Pentagon.
"The Secretary thanked Minister Poulsen for Denmark's significant assistance to develop Ukraine's military capabilities and defense industry," the Pentagon noted.
The two defense chiefs also exchanged views on ensuring continued military assistance to Ukraine, both bilaterally and through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (the so-called "Ramstein" format - ed.).
In addition, the parties discussed opportunities to deepen and broaden bilateral defense cooperation.
Also, Austin congratulated Minister Poulsen on Denmark's Defence Agreement that includes an historic increase in defense spending and commended the announcement that Denmark will exceed two percent of Gross Domestic Product spending on defense this year.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, last week Denmark announced plans to set up an investment fund to develop the Ukrainian defense industry and speed up arms production.
