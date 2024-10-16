Church Safety & Security Experts To Present At Citygate Church Forest Park, Cincinnati, OH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Church Safety Guys

Church Safety & Security With the Church Safety Guys

Protecting Your House of Worship Conference, Nov. 1 & 2 - Cincinnnati, OH

The Church Safety Guys and their panel of national experts will be presenting their highly anticipated Protecting Your House of Worship - 2024

- Dr. James McGarvey - The Church Safety GuysCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Citygate Church Forest Park, is is pleased to announce that on November 1st and 2nd, the Church Safety Guys will be presenting their highly anticipated Protecting Your House of Worship - Conference 2024. This two-day event will provide valuable information and resources for churches and Houses of Worship, looking to enhance their security measures and ensure the safety of their congregation.With the rise of violence and threats against houses of worship, it has become increasingly important for churches to have proper security protocols in place. The Church Safety Guys, a team of experts in church safety and security, have developed a comprehensive program that covers all aspects of church security , from risk assessment to emergency response. Their focus is emphasizing this while keeping ministry and community the priority.Attendees of the Protecting Your House of Worship Conference will learn about the latest security trends and best practices, as well as practical strategies for implementing a security plan tailored to their specific church. The seminar will cover topics such as active shooter response, emergency communication, and volunteer training. Participants will also have the opportunity to network with other church leaders and share their own experiences and insights. Statistics show that churches that have a safety or security team, have more effective outreach in their communities."In light of the increased violent interaction with Houses of Worship across the United States, we are excited to visit the Cincinnati, Ohio, community and provide this valuable resource" said Dr. James McGarvey of the Church Safety Guys. "The safety and well-being of churches and communities is of utmost importance to us, and we believe this seminar will equip Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, churches with the knowledge and tools to better protect and serve in their local communities." Churches across the country are facing a difficult challenge as they strive to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for their congregations while also staying true to their mission of ministry. With recent events highlighting the need for increased security measures, many churches are struggling to find the right balance between safety and maintaining a focus on their religious duties. In light of this issue, a group of church leaders and security experts are coming together for a panel discussion. The Church Safety Guys, a leading organization dedicated to promoting safety and security in places of worship, is proud to announce the upcoming Protecting Your House of Worship Conference. The conference aims to equip church leaders and security personnel with the necessary tools and knowledge to create safe worship spaces with a ministry first focus.The Protecting Your House of Worship Conference is open to all churches and religious organizations in the Midwest. Registration is now open and can be done online at . Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the experts and take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of your house of worship. For more information, please visit:

James McGarvey

The Church Safety Guys

+1 614-493-6477

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

The Church Safety Guys

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.