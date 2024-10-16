Pentagon Reveals Contents Of Additional Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new U.S. security aid package for Ukraine, announced on Wednesday, will include NASAMS systems, missiles for air defense, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other arms and equipment.

This information was provided in an official statement from the Pentagon on Wednesday, as reported by Ukrinform.

"This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of $425 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs," the statement reads.

According to the Pentagon, the package includes additional munitions for the NASAMS air defense systems, RIM-7 and Stinger missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, and air-to-ground munitions. Additionally, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunitin, TOW missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, small arms and ammunition. The U.S. will also transfer armored HMMWV transport vehicles, demolitions equipment, spare parts, transport vehicles, and auxiliary equipment to Ukraine.

toin

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated capability coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression," emphasized the U.S. Defense Department.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Joe Biden announced another USD

425 million security assistance package for Ukraine following a phone conversation with President Zelensky.