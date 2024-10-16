Northwest Pipe Company To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 30Th
financial results to be released after market close on October 30, 2024
conference call to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT on October 31, 2024
VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX ), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
Scott Montross, Northwest Pipe Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aaron Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the event and will remain available until Thursday, November 14, 2024, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering the replay access code: 13749246.
About Northwest Pipe Company
Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in
North America, the Company manufactures stormwater and wastewater technology products; high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; pump lift stations; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA,
Geneva Pipe
and Precast, Permalok®, and Northwest Pipe Company lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in
Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across
North America. Please visit
for more information.
Contact:
Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
(360) 397-6294
[email protected]
Or
Addo Investor Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE Northwest Pipe Company
