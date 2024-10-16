3Rd Edition Of CEO Women Conference To Address Future Of Healthcare Investment, Gathering 300 Ceos From 30 Arab And African Nations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The third annual CEO Women conference, organized by ON AIR GROUP in strategic partnership with the Care Authority, will commence, under the patronage of Prime Mostafa Madbouly.





The will delve into the interconnection between public health and economic sectors amid the era of artificial intelligence.





This year's event brings together more than 300 female leaders from both private and public sectors, representing 30 Arab and African countries, including 70 top executives from leading firms across various fields. The conference aims to bolster these leaders' achievements and contribute to the empowerment of emerging female leaders.

The event kicks off on Wednesday, October 30, featuring multiple panel discussions and workshops.





Mona Mourad, founder and CEO of the conference and ON AIR Group for Investment and Project Management, highlighted that this year's theme,“The Future of Healthcare in Egypt,” will explore the sector's relationship with economic and financial institutions. It will address the role of health projects and diversified healthcare fields, emphasizing the impact of female leadership in managing health institutions, crafting policy, and promoting innovative investment in community health initiatives.





The event will further spotlight how modern technology and AI are shaping the future of healthcare and creating sustainable investment opportunities.





The second session will explore the role of financial institutions in supporting development projects, focusing on resource allocation in light of global economic shifts. Topics will include innovative financing mechanisms like sukuk and green bonds and the importance of fintech in cost reduction.





The session will also address the challenges of financing emerging markets, particularly for small and medium enterprises, with a focus on financing aligned with sustainable development goals and risk management based on global success stories.





Mourad also noted that an E-ZONE for entrepreneurs will be held on the sidelines of the conference, gathering women-led startups and entrepreneurs in cybersecurity and AI sectors. The E-ZONE will facilitate economic networking and knowledge exchange.

Workshops in the E-ZONE will tackle vital subjects, including the role of fintech in redefining economies and financial systems, emphasizing fintech's potential to accelerate economic transformation and sustainable development by bridging financial gaps. These partnerships aim to inspire innovative entrepreneurship, drive economic growth, and contribute to sustainable development.



