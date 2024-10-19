Another 73 Palestinians Murdered By Zionist Bombing In N. Gaza Latest Death Toll: 42,519

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 20 (NNN-WAFA) – Another 73 Palestinians were murdered yesterday, by Israeli Zionist bombing in the town of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, Gaza office said.

The murderous Israeli bombed residential areas in Beit Lahia, leaving dozens of Palestinians wounded or missing, most of whom are children and women, the media office said in a statement.

Hamas held Israel, the U.S. administration, and some European countries, fully responsible for the continuation of the criminal acts, it added.

As to be expected, there is no comment from the Zionist regime, on the latest attack.

Also yesterday, Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said on social media platform X that, another 20,000 people were forced to flee the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Friday, as the war across the Strip continues unabated.

Widespread communication and internet disruptions had been reported across Gaza City and the north, Lazzarini said, adding that, a critical shortage of fuel and medical supplies had been reported in the last remaining hospitals.

In a statement yesterday, the Israeli Zionist army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, confirmed the evacuation of“hundreds” of civilians from Jabalia, not in their thousands.

On Friday evening, as part of a joint operation by the Zionist army and the General Security Service (Shin Bet), thousands of civilians began to evacuate the Jabalia area, following the inhumane work of the 162nd Division.

During its operations in Jabalia, over the past 24 hours, the 162nd Division murdered dozens of Palestinians, including women and children.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli Zionist attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,519, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.

