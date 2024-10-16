Ministry Of Digital Economy Highlights Importance Of Partnership With UAE's Presight

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 16 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Digital and Entrepreneurship underscored the significance of its partnership with Presight, a leading UAE-based company specializing in digital transformation across various sectors including education, health, infrastructure, and e-sports.The ministry emphasized that Presight, like many other Emirati companies, is recognized for its global and regional leadership in these fields.The ministry noted that the agreement is part of a generous grant from the UAE, reflecting the historical cooperation and support the Emirates extends to Jordan through its advanced and distinguished companies.Jordan highly values this partnership and the broader collaboration between the two nations, which serves as a pioneering model for the Arab world in numerous sectors.The ministry clarified that Presight's role is limited to the implementation of specific projects, after which the operations will be managed locally by Jordanian entities. It stressed that all official agreements are closely monitored, with no room for speculation or misinformation regarding such contracts.Highlighting international precedents, the ministry pointed out that many global companies, including Intel, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle, operate through partnerships and contracts worldwide. This does not negate the importance of such collaborations, given that most technological industries involve components and systems from various countries.Moreover, the ministry emphasized that all contracts with foreign companies undergo rigorous legal review to ensure compliance with Jordanian laws and regulations. This includes obtaining necessary approvals from cybersecurity authorities and aligning with the Jordanian Data Protection Law.It reassured that all national data is safeguarded through robust information security measures managed by highly experienced and competent national institutions.