The Detailing Mafia Announces Expansion Plan For Opening 200 Car Care Studios By 2027

15th October 2024: The Detailing Mafia, a leading provider of car detailing services, today announced the significant expansion of its nationwide network. Through its franchise business model, the brand has successfully launched over 200 stores across the country in the past four years, fortifying its position as a dominant player in the automotive detailing industry.



At present, The Detailing Mafia exists in 23 states and 4 union territories, including all the major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Agra, Chandigarh, Bhopal, etc. Additionally, the brand has made its international presence by opening a detailing studio in Nepal.



Having achieved a significant milestone, the brand has ambitious plans to expand its reach and accessibility to customers residing across the country. The company has set a strategic goal of opening an additional 200 stores by the end of 2027. This aggressive growth strategy will enable the brand to serve a wider customer base and meet the increasing demand for high-quality car detailing services. The brand has set a target to expand its business in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and capture the international market.



"We are thrilled to announce the rapid growth of our store network in the next 3 years. The plan resonates with our commitment to provide exceptional car detailing services PAN India and aligns with rising demands of customers residing in the country and internationally as well. This expansion reflects our dedication of catering to the evolving needs of our customers and becoming a trusted partner in automotive care", said Mr. Kunal Sethi, CEO of The Detailing Mafia.



The brand offers a comprehensive range of detailing services, including Ceramic Coating, PPF, Bike Detailing, Ceramic Wash, Steam Wash, Peelable Paint, Car Denting Painting, and Windshield Protection Film. Each franchise studio is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and staffed by highly trained professionals passionate about delivering meticulous results. The brand's focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation has been instrumental in its success. The Detailing Mafia International Car Care Solutions, a pioneer in safety standards within the car care industry, proudly announces its commitment to delivering exceptional detailing services for international vehicles, ensuring both excellence and reliability for discerning clients worldwide.



About The Detailing Mafia



Started in 2017, a subsidiary of Manmachine Group, The Detailing Mafia is a professional cleaning and car detailing brand on an unstoppable mission to revamp the look of cars and retain their brand-new shine. With its one-of-a-kind services and expertise, the brand is revolutionising the car detailing industry in the automotive industry.

