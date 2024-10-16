Feature: Displaced Palestinians Struggle To Survive Amid Israel's Persistent Attacks In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 16 (NNN-XINHUA) – Ahmed Asaleia, a displaced Palestinian man from Jabalia, northern Gaza, succeeded in escaping from Israeli attacks, to the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.

“As explosions rang out everywhere around me, I have never imagined that I would survive with my family and stay alive until now,” the 45-year-old father of five told Xinhua.

For 11 days in a row, the Israeli continues its ground operation in Jabalia and surrounding areas. The locals said, the Israeli forces had completely isolated the northern region, besieging tens of thousands of families without food, water, or medicine.

“Death was close to us, and we managed to escape miraculously under the bombardment and hail of bullets,” Asaleia said.

For Asaleia and other Palestinian families who fled Jabalia, the spectre of suffering lingers, despite their narrow escape from death, as each day presents a relentless struggle to secure food, water, and safety from the looming threat of the next attack.

Currently, Asaleia and his family live in Al-Shati camp, where they sleep on the ground without any roof for shelter, and often wake up in panic due to the sounds of repeated explosions.

“My children have only had a few bites of food in a week. How can they live?” the man asked.

For Samia Abu Warda, the situation is not much different. She was forced to flee with her seven children on foot, from Jabalia, seven months ago, after her husband was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

“The thing that terrified me the most during the displacement trip was, race with death on the one hand, and shock over the extent of destruction that affected all aspects of life, on the other hand. The displacement journey was like a horror movie that I did not imagine even in my nightmares,” she told Xinhua.

With the ongoing attacks and daily hardships, both Asaleia and Samia are uncertain about when they might find themselves on the death list.

“We were alone, and no one could protect us. We will all die either quickly from the bombing or slowly from hunger,” they complained.

Since Oct 7, last year, Israel has been waging a large-scale war against Hamas in Gaza, which has led to 42,344 Palestinian deaths and massive destruction of homes and infrastructure, according to Gaza-based health authorities, yesterday.

“The Zionist army destroyed 150,000 houses and severely damaged more than 80,000, rendering them uninhabitable,” said Ismail al-Thawabta, head of the Hamas-run media office in Gaza.

“The Israeli attacks also levelled 125 universities and schools, and partially destroyed more than 337 other educational institutions, while the war deprived more than 780,000 students of education for the second year in a row,” al-Thawabta added.

As the war drags on for more than a year now, people's hope fades for an end to all the deaths, bombings, and destructions, said Tayseer Awad, another Gaza-based displaced man.“Even if the war stops ... how many years will we need to remove the rubble and, more importantly, how many years will we spend healing ourselves?” Awad lamented.– NNN-XINHUA

