Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation Honours Scholarship Recipients

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation hosted a ceremony to honour the graduates who benefited from the foundation's educational scholarships.

The event provided a for the graduates to share their ambitions and future plans in terms of academic and career goals. HE Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, Chairman of Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation, attended the event.

Sheikh Faisal emphasised the invaluable nature of knowledge, stating,“Knowledge cannot be taken away from individuals, and it is the most precious gift that can be given.” This philosophy is reflected in the foundation's mission as a non-profit organisation based in Qatar, aimed at empowering individuals and families in need through education, social and cultural development. The foundation offers extensive developmental options, innovative opportunities, and humanitarian support locally and regionally, regardless of race, religion, gender, or culture.

The graduates, in turn, thanked Sheikh Faisal and the Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation for their support throughout their educational journey, enabling them to achieve their aspirations and secure university degrees that opened doors in both the job market and life. The graduates represented a variety of disciplines, including Medicine, Pharmacy, Business Administration, Translation, Law, and Engineering, from various universities in Qatar.

Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation has been offering educational scholarships since 2020 to assist diligent students in pursuing their academic dreams, following specific conditions and criteria. To date, the foundation has supported over 350 families, benefiting around 600 students across various stages of their academic journeys.

Today, the foundation celebrated the graduation of 28 students from different universities and colleges within Qatar. In addition to educational support, the foundation offers a variety of charitable and community programs aimed at assisting low-income families and covering other essential needs, such as healthcare.

