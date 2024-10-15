ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.46 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ECG patch and Holter monitor market has expanded rapidly, with growth from $1.26 billion in 2023 to $1.44 billion in 2024, representing a CAGR of 14.4%. Key drivers include technological advancements, increasing cardiovascular disease cases, the growing elderly population, a shift towards ambulatory care, and higher healthcare expenditures.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ECG patch and holter monitor market is projected to grow rapidly, reaching $2.46 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5%. Key drivers include an aging population, awareness programs, wearable tech adoption, regulatory approvals, and trends in home healthcare. Major trends include advancements in sensor technology, the rise of telemedicine, cardiovascular disease increase, and remote monitoring.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver of The ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Market

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is expected to spur the growth of the ECG patch and Holter monitor market. Cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, and hypertension, are rising due to risk factors like sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and an aging population. ECG patches and Holter monitors help in continuous heart monitoring to detect arrhythmias and other abnormalities.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the ECG patch and holter monitor market are Medtronic plc, Philips Healthcare, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd., Verily Life Sciences LLC, iRhythm Technologies Inc., CardioNet Inc., BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited, LifeWatch AG, AliveCor Inc., QardioI Inc., Applied Cardiac Systems(ACS) Diagnostics Inc., Bardy Diagnostics Inc., Cardiac Insight Inc., Tenovi Health, MediBioSense Ltd., Cardiologs Technologies SAS, Shimmer Sensing, Comarch Healthcare

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Market Size?

Prominent companies in the ECG patch and Holter monitor market are directing their efforts towards the creation of advanced sensors, such as AI-enabled ECG patches, to maintain their market position. These AI-integrated ECG patches are sophisticated wearable devices that merge electrocardiogram technology with artificial intelligence, enabling continuous heart rhythm monitoring, real-time data analysis, and accurate early detection of cardiac issues.

How Is The Global ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Electrocardiogram (ECG) Patch, Holter Monitors

2) By Applications: Diagnostics, Monitoring

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Facilities, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Market

North America was the largest region in the ECG patch and holter monitor market in 2023. The regions covered in the ECG patch and holter monitor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Market Definition

Electrocardiogram (ECG) patches and Holter monitors are wearable medical devices utilized for continuous heart rhythm monitoring. The ECG patch provides a discreet and flexible solution, typically employed for shorter durations, while the Holter monitor collects comprehensive data over longer periods, facilitating accurate detection and analysis of cardiac irregularities.

ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global ecg patch and holter monitor market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ecg patch and holter monitor market size, drivers and trends, market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

