Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market To Grow By USD 46.4 Million (2024-2028) Driven By Health Hazards Awareness And AI Trends, Says Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global surgical smoke evacuation systems market

size is estimated to grow by USD 46.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

5.1%

during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness of hazards associated with surgical smoke

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing demand for interconnected medical devices. However,

technical limitations in surgical smoke evacuation systems

poses a challenge. Key market players include Acuderm Inc., Aspen Surgical Products Inc., Conmed Corp., Danaher Corp., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, I.C. Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corp., STERIS plc, Stryker Corp., Surgiform Technologies Ltd., Surgimedics Inc., Tekno Medical Optik Chirurgie GmbH, The Cooper Companies Inc., Utah Medical Products Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Smoke evacuation pencils, Smoke evacuation filters, Smoke evacuation tubing, and Smoke evacuation accessories), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers, Cosmetic surgery centers, and Dental clinics), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Acuderm Inc., Aspen Surgical Products Inc., Conmed Corp., Danaher Corp., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, I.C. Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corp., STERIS plc, Stryker Corp., Surgiform Technologies Ltd., Surgimedics Inc., Tekno Medical Optik Chirurgie GmbH, The Cooper Companies Inc., Utah Medical Products Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global surgical smoke evacuation systems market is witnessing a rise in demand for interconnected medical devices. Surgical smoke evacuation systems are essential for eliminating surgical smoke and harmful substances generated during surgical procedures. With the escalating number of surgeries worldwide, there is a growing need for advanced smoke evacuation systems that can be integrated with other medical devices such as surgical lasers, electrocautery devices, and ultrasound machines. This integration offers improved control and monitoring of the surgical environment, ensuring a safer and more efficient surgical experience. Interconnected devices enable surgeons and medical personnel to optimize workflows and minimize complications. The market's growth is fueled by the demand for data collection and analysis, which can lead to more efficient and effective surgical procedures and enhanced patient outcomes. The trend towards interconnected medical devices in the surgical smoke evacuation systems market is anticipated to persist, as healthcare providers aim to optimize the surgical environment and improve patient care.



The Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing trend towards minimally invasive surgeries. Product availability and adherence to operating room protocols and guidelines are key drivers for this market. The target patient population includes those undergoing elective procedures, cosmetic surgeries, bariatric surgeries, and plastic surgical procedures. Chronic medical conditions, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, also contribute to the market's growth. Healthcare providers are focusing on reducing noxious odors and smoke/surgical plumes from surgical sites. Government agencies and standard organizations are issuing guidelines to ensure proper smoke evacuation during surgeries. Product manufacturers are introducing novel products, such as smoke evacuation filters, smoke-evac fusion, and smoke evacuation tubings, to meet the growing demand. Low regulatory barriers and increasing healthcare infrastructure investments are also driving the market. The market is expected to grow further due to the rising healthcare expenditure, distribution networks, medical tourism, and integration of health networks and delivery systems. High-temperature devices, energy-intensive devices, tissue resection, lipid removal, and healthcare costs are some of the factors influencing the market dynamics. Accessories and medical aesthetic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, open general surgeries, and orthopedic surgeries are some of the applications of smoke evacuation systems.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The global surgical smoke evacuation systems market faces technical challenges that hinder its growth. While these systems aim to protect healthcare workers and patients from surgical smoke's harmful effects, they encounter limitations. One issue is the inability to completely eliminate all smoke generated during procedures. Some surgeries produce substantial smoke volumes, and the evacuation system might not effectively remove it all, increasing the risk of exposure to harmful particulates. Another challenge is the high noise levels produced by smoke evacuation systems, which can disrupt surgical staff and patients, potentially leading to safety concerns. Furthermore, technical difficulties arise from integrating smoke evacuation systems with other surgical equipment and maintaining and servicing them over time. Overcoming these technical hurdles is crucial for the market's continued expansion, ensuring the safety and efficiency of surgical procedures. Surgical smoke evacuation systems are essential in healthcare settings to minimize the risks associated with surgical smoke. Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, including veterinary healthcare providers, use various smoke evacuation devices such as charcoal filters, in-line filters, and pre-filters during orthopedic and other surgical procedures. Surgeons aim to reduce aerosol-type formation to prevent infections, post-operative pain, complications, and scarring. Surgical smoke contains nanoparticles, which can impact the immune system and lymphatic circulation, leading to respiratory and cardiovascular effects. Strategic collaborations between medical organizations and manufacturers are crucial to address these challenges. Medical guidelines recommend using smoke evacuation devices to mitigate risks, particularly during surgeries like appendix removal and gall bladder removal. Government legislation and funding are essential to ensure the availability and affordability of these systems. Operating room staff and medical organizations must stay updated on the latest surgical smoke research, including surgical plumes, smoke particles, and surgical smoke constituents. Laser treatment and obesity surgeries like liposuction procedures also generate significant smoke, necessitating effective smoke evacuation systems. The prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and obesity increases the importance of addressing the biohazardous and potentially carcinogenic nature of surgical smoke. In summary, surgical smoke evacuation systems are a vital investment for healthcare providers to ensure patient safety and improve surgical outcomes.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This surgical smoke evacuation systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Smoke evacuation pencils

1.2 Smoke evacuation filters

1.3 Smoke evacuation tubing 1.4 Smoke evacuation accessories



2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Ambulatory surgery centers

2.3 Cosmetic surgery centers 2.4 Dental clinics



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Smoke evacuation pencils-

Surgical smoke evacuation systems, specifically smoke evacuation pencils, are essential tools used in surgical procedures. These handheld devices consist of a lightweight wand with a connected suction tube that removes surgical smoke generated during surgeries. By improving visibility in the surgical field and safeguarding surgeons and teams from smoke's harmful contaminants, these pencils contribute significantly to the market's growth. The market for surgical smoke evacuation systems is projected to expand during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of these devices for ensuring a safer and more efficient surgical environment.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

Surgical smoke evacuation systems are essential in modern operating rooms to minimize the exposure of healthcare providers and patients to surgical smoke and plumes generated during various surgical procedures. Minimally invasive surgeries, including electrosurgery procedures like breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, abdominoplasty, rhytidectomy, and liposuction, produce significant amounts of surgical smoke. Product availability includes various evacuation and suction devices designed to effectively remove these plumes. Surgical smoke contains nanoparticles, lymphatic circulatory byproducts, and other potentially harmful constituents. Chronic medical conditions such as obesity and respiratory or cardiovascular diseases increase the risk of negative health effects from surgical smoke exposure. Operating room protocols and guidelines mandate the use of smoke evacuation systems to minimize these risks. Surgical smoke can have biohazardous, carcinogenic effects, and can impact respiratory and cardiovascular health. Healthcare providers must prioritize patient safety by ensuring proper use and maintenance of surgical smoke evacuation systems.

Market Research Overview

Surgical smoke evacuation systems are essential equipment in modern healthcare facilities, designed to remove smoke and surgical plumes generated during various surgical procedures. Minimally invasive surgeries, such as laparoscopic, cosmetic, bariatric, and orthopedic procedures, produce significant amounts of surgical smoke. This smoke contains noxious odors, potentially harmful particles, and aerosolized viruses and bacteria, posing risks to healthcare providers, patients, and the environment. Product availability includes various types of evacuation/suction devices, smoke evacuation filters, smoke-evac fusion, smoke evacuation tubings, and accessories. Operating room protocols and guidelines mandate the use of smoke evacuation systems to minimize the risks associated with surgical smoke. The target patient population includes those undergoing elective procedures, medical aesthetic surgeries, and high-temperature or energy-intensive procedures like tissue resection and lipid removal. Chronic medical conditions, such as asthma and other respiratory diseases, increase the importance of smoke evacuation systems. Government agencies and standard organizations have set regulations to ensure the use of smoke evacuation systems in healthcare facilities. Healthcare providers, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cosmetic surgery centers, dental clinics, and veterinary health providers, invest in these systems to maintain a safe and healthy environment for patients and staff. Product manufacturers continue to innovate with novel smoke evacuation products to address the growing demand. Healthcare expenditure, distribution networks, medical tourism, and strategic collaborations among surgeons and healthcare organizations contribute to the driving growth of the surgical smoke evacuation systems market. In summary, surgical smoke evacuation systems play a crucial role in protecting patients, healthcare providers, and the environment from the risks associated with surgical smoke. The market for these systems is expected to grow due to increasing healthcare infrastructure, healthcare costs, and the expanding range of surgical procedures.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Smoke Evacuation Pencils



Smoke Evacuation Filters



Smoke Evacuation Tubing

Smoke Evacuation Accessories

End-user



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Dental Clinics

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED