EVA AIR RECOGNIZED WITH CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER's 2024 READER's CHOICE AWARDS IN THE UNITED STATES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EVA Air Ranked Among the Top 10 in the Best International Category

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler recently announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards

and

EVA Air

has proudly secured a top 10 spot. The airline was voted number 9 by U.S. readers in the Best International Airlines category. These awards are among the longest-running and most prestigious in the industry, recognizing excellence globally. This recognition highlights EVA Air's outstanding dedication to delivering a first-class experience in the skies, comfort, and safety.

EVA Air's Royal Laurel Class Giorgio Armani amenity kits

EVA Air has refreshed its Royal Laurel Class pajama. Created in partnership with renowned designer Jason Wu,

Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine known for curating content that inspires, informs, and empowers readers to explore the world. With a strong emphasis on luxury, comfort, and cultural exploration, Condé Nast Traveler continues to be a trusted source for millions of travelers around the globe. More than 575,000 of its readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences worldwide, which was open for voting between April 1 and June 30, 2024.

Readers voted through a questionnaire featuring candidates across various categories. To be eligible for the Readers' Choice Awards, candidates must meet a minimum number of responses and overall rating. Each candidate was scored based on category-specific criteria. The 2024 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

EVA Air was previously honored by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards as one of The Best International Airlines. This year, EVA Air has garnered further accolades, including recognition from Travel + Leisure readers as one of the top 10 World's Best International Airlines for 2024,

and the airline achieved remarkable success at SKYTRAX's "2024 Global Airline Awards ," winning 16 airline-based awards.

EVA Air's Royal Laurel Class Giorgio Armani amenity kits, recognized this year by UK's Onboard Hospitality Awards are

getting an exciting update. The award-winning kit, which took home the "Best Business Class Amenity Kit" title at the World Travel Catering Expo (WTCE), will feature a brand-new design. Passengers departing from Taipei will receive a sleek black pebble-grain hard case, with a Giorgio Armani coin purse. For return flights to Taiwan, the kit will feature a black faux-leather vintage bag, including a Giorgio Armani keychain. Both versions come with luxury skincare products from Australia's high-end brand, Jurlique, promising an elevated inflight experience. In addition to these amenity kit upgrades, EVA Air has refreshed its Royal Laurel Class pajama. Created in partnership with renowned Taiwan designer Jason Wu, the new collection features a chic light gray base with contrasting accents of burgundy or deep turquoise. The pajamas are available in three sizes, offering comfort for passengers of various body types.

SOURCE EVA Air

