HIP Video Promo Presents: Nia Allen Premieres Brand New Music Video Sunshine Featuring Jor'dan Armstrongon BET Gospel

Nia Allen and Jor'Dan Armstrong join forces on inspirational new pop gospel track "Sunshine"

MI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed gospel artist Nia Allen is lighting up the scene with the world premiere of her new single,“Sunshine,” featuring the gifted Jor'Dan Armstrong. The highly anticipated will debut on BET this Friday, October 11th, 2024, and is poised to uplift hearts and inspire joy.

“Sunshine” radiates positivity and hope, a beacon of light during challenging times. Nia Allen shares,“This song was created to put a smile on people's faces and encourage them. We all need a reminder that a better day is coming.” With soulful contributions from Jor'Dan Armstrong and creative prowess of Kortez Harris (Lewis-Kortez Group),“Sunshine” is a collaborative masterpiece that showcases Nia's powerful vocals and infectious melody.

The reception for“Sunshine” has been overwhelming, and it has already secured a spot in the Top 20 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart. Nia shares,“Listeners are calling it their 'wake up' and 'workout' song, and many say it's a track they love to play throughout the day. That's what it's all about – encouraging people and bringing inspiration into their lives!”

Nia Allen's impact on the gospel music industry continues to grow with“Sunshine.” Known for her soul-stirring hits like“Wait” and“I'm In Love,” Nia's music blends heartfelt praise and worship, designed to resonate deeply with listeners. Her extensive experience as a worship leader includes performances at prestigious events, such as CeCe Winans' Always Sisters Forever Brothers conferences and the National Worship Leader's Conference.

The“Sunshine” video premiere on BET is set to be a celebration of faith, hope, and joy. Don't miss this special moment to experience Nia Allen's artistry and uplifting message!

Nia Allen is a #1 Billboard artist whose music captivates audiences with it's heartfelt messages and soulful delivery. Her versatile artistry has led to collaborations with top talents and performances on major platforms, continually expanding her reach and influence in the gospel music industry.

