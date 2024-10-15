Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research, And Packaging Markets Projected To Reach $310.2 Billion By 2029

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest

BCC Research study, the demand for " Global Markets for Contract Manufacturing, Research, and Packaging " is estimated to reach $310.2 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2024 through 2029."

The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, research, and packaging market is a dynamic landscape poised for substantial growth from 2024 to 2029. BCC Research provides a comprehensive analysis, offering insights into market size starting from 2023 and projections through the next five years. The contract manufacturing segment is meticulously examined across various dimensions including product type, dosage form, drug molecule type, and delivery technologies across different regions. Concurrently, the contract research sector is scrutinized across discovery, preclinical, and clinical research services, highlighting critical functional aspects driving market expansion. Additionally, the contract packaging market encompasses primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging solutions, detailing advancements in bottles, vials, blisters, and other innovative formats. The report also delves into industry trends, identifying drivers, constraints, and emerging opportunities critical for informed strategic decisions in this global arena.

This report is particularly relevant now as the role of outsourcing in the pharmaceutical industry is undergoing a significant transformation. Traditionally seen as mere service providers, outsourcing companies are now evolving into strategic partners, playing a crucial role in the success of pharmaceutical businesses. Pharma companies are no longer just looking for operational support; they seek partners who can contribute to their core business objectives, driving innovation, efficiency, and competitive advantage. This shift underscores the growing importance of collaboration in the industry, making the insights provided in this report essential for staying ahead in the rapidly changing market.

The following factors drive the global market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing, research, and packaging:

Resilient Pharmaceutical Demand: The pharmaceutical industry continues to experience robust demand driven by the ongoing necessity for medications to manage chronic diseases, support aging populations, and address emerging health challenges. This steady demand provides a stable foundation for contract manufacturing and research services in the market.

Need for Speed to Market: Pharmaceutical firms face increasing pressure to swiftly bring new drugs to market to remain competitive and fulfill patient needs. Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract research organizations (CROs) play a crucial role in accelerating drug development timelines by offering specialized services and expertise.

Shift to More Complex Oral Therapies: There is a notable trend toward developing complex oral therapies, including formulations requiring controlled release or targeted delivery mechanisms. This shift amplifies the demand for advanced manufacturing and packaging solutions capable of handling these intricate requirements.

Significant Growth in Biologics and Cell and Gene Therapy Market: The biologics and cell and gene therapy sectors are expanding rapidly due to their potential to treat previously incurable conditions. This growth necessitates specialized manufacturing capabilities and research services to support the development and production of these advanced therapies.

Rising Demand for Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs): Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs), crucial for targeted therapies, require stringent handling and manufacturing processes due to their potency. The increasing adoption of HPAPIs in novel drug formulations drives demand for specialized contract manufacturing services.

Growing Demand for Generics and Biosimilars: With patents expiring for many blockbuster drugs, there is a surge in the production of generics and biosimilars. These cost-effective alternatives drive the need for efficient manufacturing and packaging solutions to meet growing market demand.

