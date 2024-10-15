Metcal Introduces New Microfine Products For Soldering Under The Microscope

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Metcal , part of OK International

and Dover

(NYSE: DOV ) and a leader in benchtop soldering for and industrial manufacturing, today announced the launch of its new

MicroFineTM soldering handpieces and cartridge tips for use under microscopes.

MicroFine will be offered with both a soldering and tweezer handpiece configuration, compatible with the Metcal MX Series and Connection ValidationTM (CV) Series soldering systems. The new handpieces offer the fixed-temperature process control expected from Metcal SmartHeat® products, but in significantly smaller, lighter formfactors.

"The new

MicroFine products give Metcal users the ability to leverage the power and reliability of their current Metcal systems with these new handpieces under the microscope," explains Joshua Edberg, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Metcal. "These new handpieces and cartridges are much smaller than anything we've introduced before, making it possible to rework components as small as 01005 without the need to purchase a separate system."

With the release of their

MicroFine line, Metcal is introducing a pair of upgraded workstands, now with hands-free tip insertion and removal and hands-free tweezer cartridge tip alignment. These design advancements will be reflected in future versions of their full-sized workstands as well.

"As we bring new innovations to market, it is important that we focus on our customers' needs for improved ergonomics, performance, and safety" explains Bryan

Gass, Vice President and General Manager of OK International. "After significant customer testing, we believe that the balance and comfort of the handpieces, coupled with SmartHeat® performance, and re-designed workstands for safer tip change will set new customer standards for rework with small components."

For more information, please visit

Metcal .

About

Metcal:

Metcal, an OK International brand, is a benchtop solutions innovator, leading the way in hand soldering, convection rework, fume extraction, and fluid dispensing. Metcal breakthroughs have empowered global OEM and electronics assembly customers in contract manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, industrial and military sectors since 1982. For more information, visit .

About OK International:

OK International, part of Dover Corporation, is a global manufacturer of bench tools and equipment that are used in electronics & industrial product assembly. Committed to operational excellence and innovation, they deliver core technological advantages with best-in-class performance. The core brands are

Metcal, which provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, and fume extraction applications, and

Techcon, known for its fluid and dispensing products that provide superior accuracy and durability. For more information about OK International, visit okinternational .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

OK International Contact:

Joshua Edberg

(714) 230-2397

[email protected]



Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED