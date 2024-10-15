Boulle Clinches IMSA LMP2 North American Championship And Le Mans 24 Entry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nick Boulle of deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry , an independent jewelry salon with stores in Dallas and Houston, TX, delivered a standout performance at the 2024 Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta to clinch the IMSA LMP2 North American Team & Drivers' Championship. The team of three drivers capped off a season by clinching first place in the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech Championship with his team, Tom Dillmann and Kuba Smiechowski from PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports.

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Champions: Kuba Smiechowski, Nick Boulle and Tom Dillman

A Night to Remember: Denis, Nick, Emma, Allison and Karen Boulle

"Winning the North American LMP2 championship is such a special moment for me, our company and the team," said Boulle. "It's an honor to be recognized among such a talented field of drivers. This award represents more than just individual achievement; it's a reflection of the hard work and dedication of every person on the team who contributed to this moment."

Boulle's standout performance and strong results for the year earned him the prestigious Jim Trueman Award Bronze Cup , a recognition awarded to the top-performing bronze drivers in the LMP2 Class. With this award, Boulle also secures a coveted entry into the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans - the world's most iconic Endurance race that marks the pinnacle of motorsports.

The 10-hour race, Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, once again demonstrated why it's known as one of the most demanding events in motorsports. The race has long served as the finale for North American endurance championship. With tight corners and long stretches of green flag running, the challenge was as much about physical endurance as it was about speed. For the #52 Oreca, maintaining consistent performance under pressure was key, with the team's strategy playing a pivotal role in navigating the 50-strong field.

From the beginning of the race, Boulle set the pace with his customary fast start that saw the #52 Oreca take the lead before pit stop cycles took them to second on the road as Boulle handed the car over to Kuba for his first stint of the race. As pit stops unfolded and the race intensified, Nick's strong stints behind the wheel ensured the team remained competitive.

"Bobby, Sascha, Kuba, Andy, Tim – the whole Inter Europol team – PR1 Motorsports – have all worked so hard to make this happen," stated Boulle, "and hopefully, there will be more exciting things to come!"

A late-race caution bunched up the field, allowing the #52 entry to capitalize on improved track position. The car's strong setup and well-timed pit stops kept it competitive throughout the race, consistently running within the top four.

The team faced a scare early on when a battling car hit the rear of the #52 during a restart. This forced the team in to an extra pit stop to repair a damaged rear wing & diffuser. The team fell to 8th position. However, the car remained mechanically sound, and the team executed flawlessly for the remainder of the race, keeping them in contention.

In the final hours, the #52 Oreca's ability to stay in the hunt paid off. As the field tightened after a full-course yellow, the team battled hard, ultimately securing a strong P4 finish. This result capped off an impressive season, solidifying the team's championship-winning effort.

"Truthfully, I cannot believe it," claimed Boulle. "I'm so excited and proud of the hard work that everyone put in. Tom drove an excellent race at the end, and Kuba smashed his stints. We stayed clean and moved up to fourth right at the end. I think a podium was likely possible at Petit, but Tom was smart to focus on keeping the car clean and ensuring we secured the championship!" said Boulle.

The 2024 Motul Petit Le Mans wrapped up a thrilling season of racing, with Nick Boulle emerging as one of the key figures in endurance motorsports, showcasing his individual talent and determination to succeed at the highest levels.

About de Boulle Motorsports / de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry

deBoulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry has for both jewelry and timepieces. With Nick Boulle at the helm, the team has competed in races across the United States and Europe, specializing in endurance racing at speeds of 200 miles per hour. In 2017, Boulle won the Rolex 24 at Daytona. deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle. Over the years, they have assembled an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry and timepieces unsurpassed in their elegance and depth in selection. deBoulle has served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the pre-eminent independently owned jewelers in the United States with locations in Dallas and Houston. For more information, visit deBoulle.

