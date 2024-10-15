Zomato Faces Backlash For Giving 'Unexpected Answer' To Customer After Sending Wrong Dish Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ordering food is the easiest and most convenient way to eat when you're busy with work. However, sometimes, you get the wrong order, and instead of lifting your mood, you get angry.

The same thing happened with a Hyderabad student who received the wrong order from Zomato . When she raised a complaint, she was asked to 'please have it'.

| Zomato-owned Blinkit tightens grip on talent amid fierce competition

Hyderabad-based woman Ananya ordered chicken manchurian through Zomato, but the restaurant instead sent her chicken 65 through the food delivery platform.

When Ananya flagged the discrepancy to Zomato and managed to chat with a customer care representative, Syeda, the representative failed to solve Ananya's issue. Instead, she was asked to“please have” the incorrect dish delivered to her.

Many customers have pointed out that it is no longer easy to connect to Zomato customer care representatives since Zomato introduced its AI chatbot, Zia, to deal with customer complaints.

| Will Zomato's Deepinder Goyal use Swiggy to order food? Here is what he says

Ananya shared a screenshot of her conversation with a Zomato representative on X and wrote,“I ordered chicken manchuria, not chicken 65. 'After a gap of five minutes, the customer care executive replied: 'We request you to please have it... we are sure you will love it.'”

The Hyderabad student wrote while sharing a screenshot of the exchange on X,“Average Zomato experience.”

She said that Zomato called her this morning and offered her a full refund for the incorrect delivery.“I was frustrated but that response was so unexpected that I just burst out laughing,” Ananya told HT.

“I wasn't expecting much. It's a restaurant I regularly order from, so I know what they send me,” she explained.

Following her tweet, netizens started commenting on the post regarding their own experiences with Zomato.