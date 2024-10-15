South Korea Dramatically Increased LNG Purchases
10/15/2024
South Korea, the third largest LNG buyer in the world after
Japan and China, imported 3.340 million tons of LNG in September
2024, which is 12% more than in the same month of 2023, the
country's customs service reports, Azernews
reports.
The activity, including of Korean buyers, supports gas prices in
the region. The JKM Platts regional index (Japan Korea Marker,
reflects the spot market value of goods shipped to Japan, South
Korea, China and Taiwan) in September 2024 amounted to about $480
per thousand cubic meters, after $490 in August.
The trade in liquefied natural gas, which is transported on
large gas tankers, may be characterized by uneven acceptance of
shipments between months. Since the beginning of the year, imports
amounted to 34.0 million tons, which is 6% more than a year earlier
(32.169 million tons). The difference is already about 25 standard
batches.
Three LNG shipments arrived from Russia in September; last year
there were two in September. Large-capacity LNG in Russia is
produced by Sakhalin Energy plants (co-owned by Gazprom, Mitsui and
Mitsubishi), as well as Yamal LNG (participants are NOVATEK,
TotalEnergies, Chinese CNPC and SRF).
Australia was the largest supplier in September (890 thousand
tons, +100% compared to last year's level), followed by the United
States (610 thousand tons, +13%) and Qatar (533 thousand tons,
-46%).
The International Energy Agency, as a representative of the
interests of energy buyers, traditionally declares severely
underestimated demand forecasts. With regard to gas consumption in
South Korea for 2024, a forecast of a decrease of 3% was initially
announced, then it was adjusted to minus 2%. In a new (October)
review of the global market, the IEA recognized that gas
consumption in South Korea will still grow by a symbolic 1% in 2024
(due to increased consumption in industry and the municipal sector;
at the same time, demand in the energy sector will be restrained by
competition from nuclear power plants).
