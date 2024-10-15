Names Of 13 Out Of 16 Ukrainian Pows Shot During Surrender Identified PG's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement agencies have identified the names of 13 out of 16 servicemen who were shot while surrendering in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported in a comment to Ukrinform by Yurii Bielousov, head of the War Department at the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Regarding the recent incidents, we are working on the fact of the execution of 16 Ukrainian servicemen and have identified 13 military personnel; the data for the remaining three is still being established due to lack of access to the military unit," he said.

Bielousov added that the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) officials have identified the Russian unit that may be involved in the shooting of 16 Ukrainian soldiers.

'sofin

The official also commented on the execution of nine Ukrainian soldiers on October 10 in Russia's Kursk region: "Concerning the situation in Kursk, where nine Ukrainian servicemen were executed, we understand who these soldiers are. We are currently clarifying the details of the shooting of our prisoners of war. We know the location where this occurred in Kursk and are working on two Russian units that may be involved in the execution."

Bielousov also stated that over the past year, the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war has increased, and the conditions in places of detention in Russia where Ukrainian prisoners are held have significantly worsened. This could indicate that there are instructions 'from above'. Specifically, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, previously called for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in his Telegram channel.

In Ukraine, a separate unit within the Security Service of Ukraine is investigating the cruel treatment of prisoners of war and their executions, which currently total 102 cases.

ontoof

When asked about return of the bodies of the executed Ukrainian servicemen, Bielousov noted that "the military is doing everything possible to retrieve the bodies of their comrades." The Coordination Headquarters for the Return of Prisoners of War and a special unit within the SBU are also involved in the return of the deceased.

As reported, on October 1, 2024, information emerged on Telegram channels about the probable execution of 16 Ukrainian servicemen by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces. A video released shows how the captured Ukrainian servicemen came out of a forested area under enemy control. After they lined up, the occupiers deliberately opened fire at them. The wounded, who showed signs of life, were shot at close range with automatic fire.

The Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk regions has opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder) regarding this incident.

Later, on October 10, Russian troops in Russia's Kursk region shot nine Ukrainian soldiers from a UAV unit. According to Deepstate, the Ukrainian soldiers were approaching their positions, thinking they were in relative safety, but encountered Russians. They were forced to return fire, but their ammunition was limited, and they surrendered. The Office of the Prosecutor General has opened a criminal case regarding the shooting of the nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk region.