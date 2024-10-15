India's Renewable Energy Capacity Surpasses 200 GW Milestone

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 15 (KNN) India's sector reached a major milestone, with the country's installed renewable energy (RE) capacity surpassing 201.45 GW as of October 10, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Renewable energy now constitutes 46.3 per cent of India's total installed electricity generation capacity, marking significant progress toward the nation's goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The country's total power generation capacity currently stands at 452.69 GW, of which non-fossil sources, including nuclear power (8,180 MW), account for nearly half.

India's diverse RE portfolio comprises 90.76 GW of solar, 47.36 GW of wind, and 46.92 GW of large hydroelectric power.

In addition, 5.07 GW of capacity comes from small hydro projects, while 11.32 GW is contributed by biopower, including biomass and biogas energy.

Rajasthan holds the top spot among Indian states, with 29.98 GW of installed renewable capacity, driven primarily by solar parks. Gujarat closely follows with 29.52 GW, leveraging its robust solar and wind infrastructure.

Tamil Nadu ranks third with 23.70 GW, thanks to favourable wind conditions that support large wind energy farms. Karnataka rounds out the top contributors with 22.37 GW, benefiting from a mix of solar and wind initiatives.

“From sprawling solar parks to wind farms and hydroelectric projects, the country has steadily built a diverse renewable energy base,” the government said in a statement.

To meet the 2030 RE target, the government plans to invest Rs 9.15 lakh crore in power transmission infrastructure by 2032.

The Power Ministry is also advocating for a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for transmission equipment to ensure stable power distribution networks, including High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) systems.

Meanwhile, challenges remain in sectors like manufacturing due to an inverted duty structure, which affects cost competitiveness.

Additionally, the National Electricity Plan (NEP) aims to balance the power mix while increasing investment in interstate transmission systems (ISTS).

With its growing renewable energy capacity and strategic investments in infrastructure, India is on track to achieve its ambitious clean energy goals.

However, sustained policy support, innovation, and public-private collaboration will be critical to meeting the 2030 target and ensuring a sustainable energy future.

