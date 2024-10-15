Westgate Resorts To Honor 1,000 Military Families With Free Vacation During December Military Weekend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since 2013, Westgate Resorts Has Given Away More Than 28,000 Complimentary Vacations to Active-Duty Military Personnel, Veterans, and Their Families

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Resorts is thrilled to announce its 2024 Military Weekend vacation giveaway – a heartfelt tribute to honor and celebrate the unwavering dedication of active-duty U.S. military members, veterans and Star families.

Starting Oct. 22, at 9:30 a.m. EST, eligible U.S. military members, veterans and Star families can enter the giveaway by visiting WestgateSalutes

and completing an online form. Vacations will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and the submission window will remain open until the 1,000 complimentary Orlando vacations have been claimed.

Scheduled for Dec. 6-8, 2024, at Westgate Vacation Villas & Town Center Resort in Orlando, active-duty, veteran, and Gold Star families will enjoy the complimentary two-night, three-day vacation featuring live music, family-friendly activities, patriotic displays, and more.

"Each year, this event is an incredible experience for our team, knowing the tremendous sacrifices my fellow veterans have made and seeing the smiling faces of military families as they make cherished memories together," said Westgate Resorts' founder and executive chairman, David Siegel. "These patriots have our unwavering gratitude, and we are humbled to be able to serve those who have served with a weekend that celebrates all they have done for our country."

With an enduring commitment to expressing gratitude and respect for America's heroes, Westgate Resorts has provided more than 28,000 complimentary vacations through this initiative since 2013.

For more information about Westgate Resorts Military Weekend, and to enter the vacation giveaway, please visit WestgateSalutes .



ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with seven

Orlando hotel resorts , and 22 themed destination resorts nationwide. Westgate Resorts locations feature more than 13,500 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona.

