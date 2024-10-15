Universal Robots Increases Payload Capacity For Its Cobots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Universal Robots increases payload capacity for its cobots

Universal Robots , the collaborative robot company, is increasing the payload capacity on its new-generation, high-payload cobots UR20 and UR30, enabling customers to lift more at no additional cost.

The updates raise the total payload, including end-effector, to 25 and 35 kgs respectively when utilizing the cobot in top lift position. This is especially useful for palletizing applications and solutions.

Tero Tolonen, chief product officer, says:“At Universal Robots, we continuously test and develop our products, and when we unlock new features, we want to give partners and customers immediate access.

“This update enables customers to increase productivity without increasing costs, and it's just one example of how our passion for innovation drives benefit to our customers' bottom line.”

The additional strength doesn't require any new purchases and production updates can happen in just minutes. The increased payload can be unlocked by simply updating UR's PolyScope software to version 5.19 or later.

Within 2024, UR20s and UR30s shipped will automatically include the software needed to support the use of higher payloads.