Amai Proteins Wins Multiple Regulatory Approvals For Its Calorie-Free Sweet Protein: Sweelin®

Amai Proteins , a designer of proteins that answer the needs of consumers and industry, has won several regulatory approvals for its calorie-free sweet protein,

sweelin® . These include self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Regarded As Safe) and FEMA-GRAS (Flavor & Extract Manufacturers Association).

sweelin® is a groundbreaking 100% sweet protein, allowing to reduce sugar by 40-70% without compromising on taste, health, and sustainability.

sweelin BBC: Solution For Sugar Reduction

sweelin®, The Sweet Protein- How do we make it?

As sugar consumption became a global health concern, Amai embarked upon a mission to revolutionize the way we sweeten our foods and beverages. sweelin®, a serendipity berry sweet protein, offers an affordable, stable, consumer- and planet-friendly sweetener without compromising on the delicious taste of sugar.

Amai completed generating the required safety data. These approvals enable

sweelin® to be used as a safe ingredient and flavor in the United States and beyond in applications ranging from food and beverages to dietary supplements. Amai is working towards obtaining additional regulatory clearances around the world including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified GRAS status.

Dr. Ilan Samish, CEO and Founder said: "Amai, 'sweet' in Japanese, addresses the challenge of making a global impact on the health of our people and the health of our planet. What sets sweelin® apart from other sugar reduction agents is its clean taste, unique stability, sensory profile, safety profile, biomanufacturing process and affordability.

sweelin®, just like any protein, is readily digestible to amino acids, the building blocks of all proteins. The most sweet and stable protein in the world is inspired by proteins that reside in harsh conditions (e.g., the Dead Sea, hot springs, acidic swamps) and are thus fit for the requirements of the mass market. These include soft drinks, juices, dairy, alternative dairy products, sauces, spreads, snacks, ketchup, chocolate, peanut butter, energy bars, chewing gums, functional foods, dietary supplement formats such as gummies, shots, powders and more.

sweelin® is a product of Amai's Pro3 Platform: Pro-Design AI-CPD (Computational Protein Design), Pro-Planet microbial precision fermentation, and Pro-Taste food technology. We congratulate David Baker who just won a Nobel Prize for 'Computational Protein Design.' Biomanufacturing by a protein brewery, akin to the method used for beer production, ensures consistent, scalable, and sustainable production.

Amai has won numerous competitions including Extreme Tech Challenge, the world's largest startup competition where 2,000 startups are judged for market disruption, impact, and team. Indeed, numerous food and beverage multinationals who evaluated sweelin® via fee-bearing collaborations, were all amazed by its' performance."

Rick Greubel, Chairman of Amai's Board of Directors said: "Achieving these regulatory milestones brings us closer to commercialization. Historically, the ingredient industry has struggled to meet the demand for healthy sweetness. sweelin® is about to disrupt this industry."

With these milestones achieved, Amai is eager to collaborate with food, beverage, and dietary supplement manufacturers to co-create a healthy and sustainable future for our people and for our little blue planet.

For tastings, we welcome you to Amai's booth #6825 at Supply Side West, Las Vegas, 30-31 October 2024.

About Amai Proteins

Amai Proteins develops Designer Proteins which answer the needs of consumers and industry. Our first product, sweelin®, is a calorie-free sweet protein designed to significantly replace sugar in food & beverages. Our proteins are bio-manufactured through a natural fermentation process. With our Pro3

platform, Amai aims to create future breakthroughs in the world of meat, plant, and milk proteins.







Tel.: +972-54-606-8008

Visit our LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

