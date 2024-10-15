MADD Unveils Bold Rebrand To Strengthen Lifesaving Efforts To End Impaired Driving

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The National Nonprofit Revitalizes Mission to Reach a New Generation of Drivers

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than four decades, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) has led one of the most critical public safety movements in history. Today, MADD proudly announces a bold new brand identity - a dynamic, energized logo and tagline Impaired Driving Ends Here.

With drunk and drugged driving posing a serious risk to every community, MADD's rebrand is designed to resonate with all generations and backgrounds - fostering unity in a collective effort to make safer choices on roads and waterways. Empowered by the historic passage of the HALT Act in 2021, which mandates lifesaving anti-drunk driving technology in all new vehicles, MADD is poised to nearly eliminate this crime in our lifetime.

For the first time in decades, the logo will move away from the martini glass and car keys. The brand refresh reflects MADD's fierce determination to change behaviors and make safer choices. Within the wordmark there is a triangle which is inspired by international warning standards. The triangle also represents change or difference, capturing MADD's resolute yet dynamic desire to help make our world a safer place.



MADD partnered with Blue State , a full-service, purpose-driven creative and strategy agency, to develop the new brand identity. Leaders of this

collaborative effort aimed to build awareness and urgency with the next generation of drivers while recognizing the achievements of the storied institution.

"Our mission to eliminate impaired driving and create a future free from this tragedy has never wavered," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "This rebranding not only honors our incredible history but energizes our vision for the future - engaging new generations and challenging everyone to step up and help end this crisis."

For 44 years, MADD has led advocacy, education, prevention, and equitable enforcement efforts, providing unwavering support for victims and survivors - becoming the nation's largest traffic safety advocacy organization. MADD's steadfast efforts have saved approximately 475,000 lives, reduced drunk driving deaths by nearly 40%, and provided essential services to nearly one million victims and survivors of impaired driving.

"Now is not the time to become numb to this issue. We all deserve to be safe on our roads," Stewart emphasized. "MADD's rebrand is not just about a fresh look - it's a renewed call to action. By building strong partnerships and resonating with younger generations, we can solve this problem once and for all."

Impaired driving remains the leading cause of deaths on U.S. roadways. Since 2019, drunk driving fatalities have surged by 33%. Every 78 seconds, someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash.

Lifesaving anti-drunk driving technology already exists and is critical to ending impaired driving for good. Mandating this technology, through the HALT Act, will save more than 10,000 lives per year and prevent hundreds of thousands of injuries, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety .

is doubling down on prevention efforts including education around the consequences of getting behind the wheel impaired, fighting for stronger laws, and providing victims and survivors with vital assistance.

Central to these efforts is The MADD Network , a groundbreaking initiative that unites powerhouse MADD supporters who share one vital goal - eliminate impaired driving. Through these strategic partnerships, MADD is expanding its reach and educating communities about the dangers of impaired driving. With influential partners such as

Uber , Diageo North America , Nationwide ,

Amica Insurance , the NFL , and UKG , The MADD Network is fueling lifesaving work and strengthening public safety across the nation.

As MADD enters a new era, the message is clear: Impaired Driving Ends Here. Together, with its dedicated staff, volunteers, partners, and supporters, MADD is ready to create lasting change and build safer communities across the nation.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by nearly 40%, saved more than 475,000 lives, and served more than one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Act that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit and follow MADD on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , LinkedIn.

