MAJRA showcases AI-powered CSR initiatives at GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) October 14, 2024: The National CSR Fund – MAJRA will discuss the potential for AI-powered CSR initiatives, during its participation in the 44th edition of GITEX Global 2024. As part of its mission to integrate cutting-edge technologies into the context of corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the UAE, Majra will head a number of panel discussions and workshops at the event, which is one of the world's largest technology exhibitions, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 18, 2024.



Speaking on the significance of the authority’s participation, Sarah Shaw, Director of Majra – the National CSR Fund, said: “We are delighted to be participating in GITEX 2024, which presents a unique opportunity to highlight how we will utilise cutting-edge technology to advance CSR initiatives. At Majra, we firmly believe that artificial intelligence (AI) can bring about significant, sustainable change in implementing and developing CSR programs in accordance with international best practices. Incorporating AI and advanced technologies into our CSR strategies will contribute to new innovative solutions to better address environmental and social challenges and support the UAE's broader sustainability agenda.”



Majra is set to collaborate with global thought leaders and experts to discover new strategies, with a particular emphasis on using AI and big data to enhance the efficiency and influence of CSR initiatives and attain its objectives. The federal arm’s participation will also highlight the pivotal role that AI and big data can play in advancing the UAE's sustainability objectives, as well

as its alignment with the country's vision for an economic model driven by knowledge and innovation.



During its participation, Majra will host a panel discussion on 'Leveraging AI for CSR Initiatives', which will take place on October 15 and will look at how AI can improve the implementation of CSR programs across the UAE. On October 16, MAJRA will be leading a workshop on ‘The Importance of Private Sector Companies’ Participation in Disclosing Their CSR and Sustainability Initiative in Building a CSR Ecosystem in UAE.’ The session will look at how CSR disclosures contribute to the development of a strong corporate social responsibility framework in the UAE. The discussion will further emphasise how reporting transparency can promote accountability, encourage sustainable practices, and help create a more responsible business environment that is in line with the national priorities of the UAE.



Additionally, Majra’s platform, held within the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) pavilion, will highlight the Fund's most significant CSR projects launched during the past phase in an effort to promote responsible business practices in the private sector. Among these initiatives is the ‘Impact Seal,’ which has become a national symbol for corporate social responsibility. The program measures and rewards the institutional performance of private companies for their sustainable practices that align with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national priorities.



By participating in these insightful discussions, Majra reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of CSR and sustainability in the UAE with the support of the private sector. It also reflects Majra’s aim to strengthen its leadership in driving positive change within the evolving technological landscape and promoting sustainable practices and innovation in corporate responsibility.







