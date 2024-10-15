(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cary, NC, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waverly Place is bewitched to conjure Ghoul's Night Out, an evening of spooky fun and community spirit, on Thursday, October 17, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Gather your friends for a frightfully delightful time filled with music, activities, and opportunities to give back.



Guests receive a complimentary beer or wine ticket with admission. Discover mystical tarot card readings and special deals at participating Waverly Place retailers and stay for the costume contest.

Skeleton Crew will bring the evening's soundtrack to life. All proceeds from Ghoul's Night Out will benefit The Carying Place , a local non-profit organization dedicated to teaching financial literacy and providing transitional housing and supportive services to homeless working families with children.

What : Ghoul's Night Out

When: October 17 th , 2024,

Where: Waverly Place, Cary, North Carolina

Cost : $20, includes one beer or wine

302 Colonades Way

Purchase tickets HERE.

We cannot wait to see you, don't be scared to join the frightful fun!





About Waverly Place

Waverly Place is an open-air shopping, dining, and entertainment destination for

Cary, Raleigh, and residents Triangle. The neighborhood center features award winning

services, shops, and restaurants. Built with entertainment in mind, the center is

rounded out with a community green space, children's playground, water features, fire pits,

a strategically placed stage for seasonal performances, and year-round signature events.

Notable tenants include Whole Foods Market, Shake Shack, Drybar, Rocky Mountain

Chocolate Factory, CinéBistro, Gonza Tacos Y Tequila, TASU Asian Bistro, MOD Pizza,

BodyLase, Amazing Lash Studio, Hand & Stone, and CorePower Yoga. For more

information, visit .

About Hines

Hines is a global real estate investment, development, and property manager. The firm was founded by Gerald D. Hines in 1957 and now operates in 30 countries. We manage a portfolio of high-performing assets across residential, logistics, retail, office, and mixed-use strategies. Our local teams serve 857 properties, totaling over 270 million square feet globally. We are committed to a net zero carbon target by 2040 without buying offsets. To learn more about Hines, visit and follow @Hines on social media.

About Hines Global Income Trust

Hines Global Income Trust is a public, non-listed real estate investment trust sponsored by Hines. It

commenced operations in 2014 and invests in commercial real estate investments located in the

United States and internationally. For additional information about HGIT,

visit

