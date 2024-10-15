‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini Thanks Shahrukh Khan For This Special Award

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Hema Malini, an actress, director, and producer, also called 'Dream Girl,' posted a throwback picture of her from an IIFA award received from that was held in Dubai last month.

Hema Malini, one of the best actresses of the 70s, who is currently serving as Lok Sabha MP from BJP, took to her Instagram account, where she shared a throwback picture of her in a dazzling pink saree with an IIFA award for 'Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema'.

In her heartfelt caption, Hema expressed her gratitude, saying,“Honoured to have received the special award for 'Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema' on 28th September 2024 at the IIFA Awards held at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.”

She also mentioned Shah Rukh Khan and added,“Thanks to one of my favorite actors, Shah Rukh Khan, for presenting me with the trophy along with some nostalgic memories. Thank you, IIFA. I am honored and grateful for this award. @iamsrk”

She shared two pictures; in the first one, she is posing with an IIFA award with a bright smile, and in another picture, she is seen receiving an award from Shah Rukh Khan.

Hema made her acting debut in 1963, with the Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam'. Later she started her Bollywood career with 'Sapnon Ka Saudagar'. She went on to do hits like 'Sita Aur Geeta', 'Jonny Mera Naam', 'Dreamgirl' and 'Sholay'. Her character 'Basanti' from 'Sholay' is considered to be iconic. She won several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Filmfare Special Award. She married Dharmendra Deol who was already a married man. She has two children Esha and Ahana from Dharmendra.

Hema Malini is currently serving in Lok Sabha from BJP. She won the election from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

