Shaq-A-Roni Returns To Papa Johns, Reinforcing Its Commitment To Better

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns is proud to announce the return of its popular Shaq-a-Roni pizza across Canada for its 5th consecutive year.



Crafted in partnership with former superstar and Papa Johns franchisee, Shaquille O'Neal, the Shaq-a-Roni feeds a big appetite for big impact. For every Shaq-a-Roni sold between October 14th and December 29th, 2024, Papa Johns will donate $1 to Second Harvest.

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization. On a mission to end hunger and fight food waste, Second Harvest identifies surplus food across the country and harnesses their innovative food recovery network to redirect this bounty to those facing food insecurity, ensuring that no one has to go hungry.

"I'm excited to bring back the Shaq-a-Roni for the 5th consecutive year,” said Shaquille O'Neal, Papa Johns franchisee and basketball legend.“It's not just about great pizza... I'm proud that every pizza sold helps support communities who need it the most.”



Over the past four years, through the Shaq-a-Roni partnership, Papa Johns has helped raise more than $200 thousand for communities across Canada.

The limited-time Shaq-a-Roni is an extra-large pizza made with Papa Johns' fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient dough, loaded with extra cheese, covered in over 60 pepperonis, and cut into eight slices.

The Shaq-a-Roni will be available for Papa Rewards members starting October 14th and all customers nationally October 21st.

