Murlarkey And Virginia FFA Foundation Announce Fundraising Partnership

For the Future of Virginia Agriculture

MurLarkey Distilled Spirits and Virginia FFA Foundation Announce Fundraising Partnership Featuring Limited-Edition Birthright Bourbon

- Tom Murray / CEO MurLarkeyVIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with the Virginia FFA Foundation to support the next generation of agricultural leaders. This collaboration will feature an exclusive release of Birthright® Bourbon, a New York International Spirits Competition Double Gold winner with an impressive score of 96. Proceeds from the sale of this ultra-limited-edition bourbon will benefit a scholarship fund managed by the Virginia FFA Foundation.In line with MurLarkey's commitment to quality and craftsmanship, this special release, single barrel of Birthright Bourbon was personally selected in collaboration with FFA and is extremely limited-only 200 bottles will be made available. Each bottle captures the spirit of excellence, hard work, and tradition that MurLarkey and the Virginia FFA Foundation share.Supporting Future Agricultural LeadersThe funds raised from the sale of this exclusive Birthright Bourbon will directly support a scholarship or grant program that provides financial assistance to exceptional FFA members pursuing higher education in agriculture, leadership, and related fields.“We are thrilled to partner with the Virginia FFA Foundation for such an important cause,” said Tom Murray, CEO & Co-Founder of MurLarkey Distilled Spirits.“As a distillery rooted in Virginia's agricultural heritage, supporting the future of farming and agriculture is a natural extension of our values and our commitment to our Farm-to-Flask® ethos. This limited release of our amazing Birthright Bourbon is the perfect way to showcase our shared dedication to excellence.”How to PurchaseThis highly sought-after Birthright Bourbon will be available for purchase exclusively at the MurLarkey Distillery and online at . Each bottle will feature a custom label commemorating the partnership with the Virginia FFA Foundation and highlighting the scholarship fund it supports.With only 200 bottles available, collectors and bourbon enthusiasts alike will want to act quickly to secure this rare release. In addition to enjoying a world-class, handcrafted bourbon, customers will take pride in knowing they are supporting the next generation of Virginia agricultural leaders.About MurLarkey Distilled SpiritsFounded in 2014, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is a family-owned, award-winning craft distillery based in Bristow, Virginia. MurLarkey is dedicated to producing premium, small-batch spirits with a focus on tradition, innovation, and community. For more information, visit .About the Virginia FFA FoundationThe Virginia FFA Foundation supports agricultural education and FFA (Future Farmers of America) programs across Virginia, providing scholarships, leadership opportunities, and resources to develop the next generation of leaders in agriculture. For more information, visit .

