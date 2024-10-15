First For Women Honors Eggland's Best In Inaugural Food Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) More than 80,000 voters crown Eggland's Best as a standout for exceptional quality and nutrition

For the first time ever, First for Women

surveyed its passionate community of food shoppers to discover and determine their top grocery picks, leading to the inaugural First for Women Food Awards . After a thorough review and more than 80,000 votes, Eggland's Best has been honored as a winner in the Best Egg category and has received special recognition as a #1 Must-Have Product!

First For Women Food Awards

"At First for Women, we're so excited to launch our Food Awards to give our audience the opportunity to celebrate the brands and products they trust the most and shop for week after week," said Liz Vaccariello, Editor-in-Chief of First for Women. "Given the rigorous voting process and the enthusiastic participation of our readers, it's clear that there is a lot of love for Eggland's Best eggs since they've been named both the 'Best Egg' and the 'Number 1 Must-Have Product' in our awards."

The winners of the First for Women Food Awards are determined by the magazine's readers through a comprehensive voting process. Readers are invited to fill out a ballot on the First for Women website, where they vote for the grocery items they trust and purchase most frequently. This process amplifies the voices of thousands of everyday shoppers, ultimately highlighting the products that resonate most with consumers.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a winner in the inaugural First for Women Food Awards," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "Being named the 'Best Egg' and 'Number 1 Must-Have Product' by such a passionate community reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional quality and nutrition to women and families every day."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s and Vitamin B12 and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

"As a nutritionist, I'm dedicated to finding accessible and nutritious options that resonate with women and their families, and Eggland's Best eggs are a standout in that regard," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "Their well-deserved recognition in the First for Women Food Awards as both the 'Best Egg' and 'Number 1 Must-Have Product' highlights the outstanding nutrition they offer, making it easier for women to make health-conscious choices for their households without sacrificing quality or flavor."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit .

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit

About First for Women

First for Women offers practical solutions to everyday problems, expert wellness advice, easy weeknight recipes and uplifting entertainment. Published every two weeks, the magazine – founded in 1989 – delivers guidance and encouragement on everything from beauty and fashion to health, psychology, diet and nutrition, plus all things food, family and home! First for Women features empowering stories from women who have overcome obstacles, found natural cures and transformed their bodies or homes and strive to live more joyfully. We are the sum of the women who have inspired us, and First for Women is here to celebrate every phase of life.

