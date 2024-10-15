Sonder Consultants Expands Global Reach With The Appointment Of Sonia Taylor As Head Of Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sonia Taylor Sonder Consultants

Sonder Consultants, a global recruitment agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonia Taylor as Head of Asia.

HONG KONG, CHINA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Based in Hong Kong and collaborating closely with their second APAC office in Sydney, Sonia will spearhead the firm's growth across the region. With her extensive experience, she will play a key role in helping legal professionals advance their careers with leading firms across Asia and beyond.Sonia brings over 15 years of recruitment experience to Sonder, with 9 years focused on legal recruitment. Originally from Houston, Texas, she began her international career in Singapore before settling in Hong Kong, which has been her home for the past eight years. Throughout her career, Sonia has successfully placed associates at all levels across Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo. Known for her consultative approach, she has built a strong reputation for guiding candidates through the complexities of the legal market, providing strategic advice and personalised support at every stage of the process.Candidates consistently praise Sonia's commitment.“Sonia's guidance was invaluable in my decision to move firms,” said one associate at a US firm in Hong Kong.“She really listened to my priorities and presented opportunities that made sense for my career and long-term goals.”Her commitment to excellence is also valued by her clients. One corporate partner from a White Shoe law firm remarked,“When a CV comes across from Sonia, it's a quality candidate. She really takes the time to vet people properly and knows exactly the calibre of what our firm hires.” Another US partner praised Sonia for her tailored approach:“Sonia thinks outside the box. Every candidate she presents absolutely makes sense for our practice and firm.”Sonia's expertise covers a wide range of firms and practices, from elite US to Magic Circle and leading international firms, she also has experience with hedge funds, and international banks. Her proven ability to consistently match top legal talent with new opportunities has made her one of the most sought-after recruiters in the Asia legal market. As we move into Q4, Sonia is particularly active in recruiting across corporate, funds, and disputes.Sonia Taylor , Head of Asia, Sonder Consultants , commented on her new role:''Having witnessed Sonder's growth over the years, I am thrilled to join such a talented team of legal recruiters in an inclusive and vibrant culture. With my expertise in the Asia market combined with Sonder's global reach, I am confident we can further enhance our success. I look forward to concentrating on private practice across Asia, where I have spent the past eight years helping candidates navigate significant career transitions.''Kevin Sinnott, Founder of Sonder Consultants, commented,“Sonia's extensive knowledge of the Asian legal market, coupled with her dedication to helping candidates succeed, makes her an ideal fit for Sonder. We are thrilled to have her spearheading our Asia operations and are confident she will play a pivotal role in delivering exceptional opportunities for legal professionals across the region. With Hong Kong now marking our fifth global office and second in APAC, we're excited to further expand our market presence and continue growing our footprint across Asia.”About Sonder ConsultantsFounded in 2016, Sonder Consultants is a global legal recruitment agency specialising in private practice recruitment. With offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, and now Hong Kong, Sonder connects top legal talent with leading law firms worldwide.

