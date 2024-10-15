Argent LNG Positioned To Lead Energy Exports From Lafourche Parish South Louisiana Of Clean Burning Natural Gas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Argent LNG is set to become a driving force in the energy transition for South Louisiana and Lafourche Parish , according to Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III. With global energy markets increasingly seeking cleaner, more sustainable alternatives, Argent LNG is poised to play a critical role in shaping the future of energy production and exports from Port Fourchon."Argent LNG is going to be the next step of energy for us here in South Louisiana and Port Fourchon parish," said Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III. "As goes that transition, As goes the need to look at alternative fuels and Argent LNG in the LNG world, is that next step for us."This project will enhance the region's ability to not only sustain its role as a key energy hub but also to support a global shift toward cleaner energy sources. The facility will create significant economic opportunities by providing jobs during both the construction and operational phases, as well as positioning Port Fourchon as a global leader in LNG production and exports.Parish President Chaisson's vision for the future of energy in South Louisiana reflects the growing momentum behind LNG as a cleaner fuel option that can support global energy needs while helping to reduce environmental impact.Jonathan Bass, the CEO of the Argent LNG development commented "Argent LNG is proud to lead the way in providing cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions for South Louisiana and the world. This project represents the future of energy in the region, offering a cleaner alternative in liquefied natural gas while ensuring economic growth and job creation for the local community. We're excited to be a part of this transition and to help position Port Fourchon and Lafourche Parish as global leaders in the LNG industry.”About Argent LNGArgent LNG is committed to advancing the production and distribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a cleaner alternative fuel. Focused on innovation and sustainability, the company aims to meet the growing global demand for energy while minimizing the environmental footprint of its operations.For more information, please visitAbout Lafourche ParishLafourche Parish is home to Port Fourchon, one of the most important service ports for offshore energy in the Gulf of Mexico. The parish government is focused on fostering economic development while supporting environmental stewardship in the region. The parish was formed in 1807. It was originally the northern part of Lafourche Interior Parish, which consisted of the present parishes of Lafourche and Terrebonne. Lafourche Parish was named after the Bayou Lafourche.

