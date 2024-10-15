Kuwaiti Students Win Gulf Scientific Olympiad Silver Medals In Medina
10/15/2024 6:10:07 AM
JEDDAH, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti students Ali Behbehani and Fajr Al-Sahli won silver medals at the 10th Gulf Scientific Olympiad, held in Medina, Saudi Arabia. Behbehani secured a silver in chemistry, while Al-Sahli took home a silver in mathematics.
The Kuwaiti team also achieved notable success, earning two silver medals and six bronze medals overall, the bronze medalists included Najat Al-Rifai, Jassim Mohammad, and Ali Al-Basri for physics, and Hussain Al-Wazzan, Marwa Al-Azmi, and Sara Al-Humaidi for mathematics.
Kuwait's Gulf Scientific olympiad team consisted of 14 students, supported by several technical advisors, and the event was organized by the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Education.
Among the participants in the physics competition were Ahmad Bader, Jassim Mohammad, Najat Al-Rifai, and Ali Al-Basri, while the chemistry team included Ali Behbehani, Khaled Al-Mudaires, Dana Al-Ayubi, and Jana Al-Jadi.
In the mathematics competition, Marwa Al-Azmi, Fajr Al-Sahli, Mubarak Al-Mee, Hussain Al-Wazzan, Abdulrahman Adel, and Sara Al-Humaidi represented Kuwait. (end)
