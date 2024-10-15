Media reports UK to encounter ‘astonishing’ slavery reparation allegations

(MENAFN) A coalition of Caribbean nations is preparing to demand reparations amounting to a staggering EUR200 billion (USD261 billion) from King Charles III and United Kingdom Prime Keir Starmer for the historical injustices of the transatlantic slave trade. This significant claim will be brought to the forefront at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Meeting, scheduled to take place in Samoa on October 21.



The initiative has reportedly garnered unanimous support among the Caribbean countries, with Barbados taking a leading role in the movement for reparations. Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados met with King Charles in London earlier this month to discuss the reparations issue in advance of the summit. Mottley commended the monarch for his previous acknowledgment that the conversation surrounding slavery is long overdue. However, Buckingham Palace has not disclosed specific details regarding these discussions, labeling them as “private.”



At the United Nations General Assembly last month, Mottley reiterated her call for reparations, emphasizing the need for an additional decade to finalize discussions surrounding compensation for the legacies of slavery and colonialism. She has previously estimated that the United Kingdom should pay a total of USD4.9 trillion in reparations for its role in the transatlantic slave trade.



The demand for reparations from the United Kingdom is not a new issue; it has resurfaced intermittently over the years, particularly gaining traction following the Black Lives Matter movement. Activists and leaders from various Caribbean nations have increasingly vocalized their calls for justice, arguing that the historical impacts of slavery continue to affect their societies today.



As the Commonwealth summit approaches, the discussion surrounding reparations is expected to be a central topic, highlighting ongoing debates over historical accountability and the legacies of colonialism. The outcome of these discussions could have significant implications for United Kingdom-Caribbean relations moving forward.

MENAFN15102024000045015687ID1108779440