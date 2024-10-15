Detention of Afghan in France gets associated to US terror plan

(MENAFN) French authorities have apprehended a 22-year-old Afghan national, suspected of planning a attack at a public venue, according to a report by AFP. The case is believed to be connected to a broader plot uncovered in the United States related to the upcoming election day.



The suspect, identified as a supporter of Islamic State (ISIS) ideology, had allegedly been preparing to execute a “violent action” at locations such as a football stadium or shopping center in France. He was detained early on Tuesday in the Occitanie region of southwestern France, along with two other Afghan nationals, both of whom have since been released.



Living in France for approximately three years, the detainee is reportedly part of a Tajik community and had been communicating his plans on the messaging platform Telegram. Although his name has not been disclosed, French prosecutors claim to have found evidence indicating his radicalization and alignment with Islamic State ideology. He has been charged with forming a terrorist criminal association and remains in provisional detention.



This case is reportedly linked to the arrest of a 27-year-old Afghan migrant, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, in the United States earlier in the week. Tawhedi, who has been in the US since 2021, is currently awaiting the outcome of his immigration proceedings. The connections between the two cases highlight ongoing concerns about the potential for domestic terrorism linked to international extremist ideologies.

MENAFN15102024000045015687ID1108779413